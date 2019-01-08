Tearing up the dancefloor at rock venue

Video

The dancefloor of a vintage rock venue has been torn up for the first time in its 39-year history.

Nottingham's Rock City has played host to scores of the world's biggest artists, including David Bowie, Nirvana, Oasis and the Smiths, since it opened in 1980.

Around 3,000 pieces of the original wooden floor will be cleaned and branded before being sold off to music fans who have registered an interest, the venue has said.

The new floor is due to be ready in time for Enter Shikari to perform on Friday.