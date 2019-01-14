Video

A furniture maker which crafted chairs for the BBC and luxury ocean liners is celebrating 150 years in business.

Parker Knoll, based in Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was founded by Frederick Parker in 1869 using the cabinet making skills he learnt from his father and was initially based in London.

The family firm continued into the 20th Century when it teamed up with Willi Knoll and the firm moved to the national seat of chair making - High Wycombe.

It recently relocated to Nottinghamshire after a short spell in Derbyshire.

Designers at the company continue to use its large archive as inspiration.