A mother who is terminally ill with motor neurone disease has written enough birthday cards for her young daughter to open one a year until she is 40.

Lene Pearce, from the Meadows in Nottingham, was told in September 2017 that she had up to 18 months left to live.

The 41-year-old, who has limited dexterity, signed the birthday cards for five-year-old daughter Lexi-Ann to open.

A hospice carer had to write Mr Pearce's message in each one.