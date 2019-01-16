Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Terminally-ill mum writes 35 years of birthday cards
A mother who is terminally ill with motor neurone disease has written enough birthday cards for her young daughter to open one a year until she is 40.
Lene Pearce, from the Meadows in Nottingham, was told in September 2017 that she had up to 18 months left to live.
The 41-year-old, who has limited dexterity, signed the birthday cards for five-year-old daughter Lexi-Ann to open.
A hospice carer had to write Mr Pearce's message in each one.
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46883737/terminally-ill-mum-writes-35-years-of-birthday-cardsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window