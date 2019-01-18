Video

Water was seen shooting 80ft (24.38m) into the air after a main burst on an arterial road in Nottinghamshire.

The A52 eastbound in the county has been closed after a contractor hit and burst the main near the RSPCA shelter at Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Severn Trent Water, which is working with Highways England to resolve the issue, said no customer's water supplies have been affected.

Highways England said the eastbound carriageway between the A6011 at Gamston and the A46 at Saxondale is closed.