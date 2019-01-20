Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I wear a mask to prevent cold allergy reaction'
A 23-year-old is forced to wear a mask when leaving the house to prevent an allergic reaction to the cold.
Max Fisher from Nottingham gets red, itchy welts and swelling when in contact with anything cold, including food or drink.
Max, who was diagnosed with urticaria in 2009, also experiences wheezing and headaches after breathing in cold air.
Max's rare form of the disease can cause inflamed blood vessels which leave the skin swollen and itchy.
Max hopes to raise awareness of the condition.
-
20 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46918249/i-wear-a-mask-to-prevent-cold-allergy-reactionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window