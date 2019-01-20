Video

A 23-year-old is forced to wear a mask when leaving the house to prevent an allergic reaction to the cold.

Max Fisher from Nottingham gets red, itchy welts and swelling when in contact with anything cold, including food or drink.

Max, who was diagnosed with urticaria in 2009, also experiences wheezing and headaches after breathing in cold air.

Max's rare form of the disease can cause inflamed blood vessels which leave the skin swollen and itchy.

Max hopes to raise awareness of the condition.