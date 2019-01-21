Media player
Newly-recruited nurse hits the wards in Nottingham
Newly-qualified nurse Michelle Wilkie has let cameras follow her as she starts her career at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre.
Recruiting nurses and doctors is a constant struggle for the NHS.
The hospital, which is run by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, has been in its highest state of alert, Opel 4, nine times since November 2018 and £4.5m has been invested in improvements.
You can see this story in full on Inside Out East Midlands on BBC One at 19:30 or via iPlayer after broadcast.
21 Jan 2019
