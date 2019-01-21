Video

Newly-qualified nurse Michelle Wilkie has let cameras follow her as she starts her career at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre.

Recruiting nurses and doctors is a constant struggle for the NHS.

The hospital, which is run by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, has been in its highest state of alert, Opel 4, nine times since November 2018 and £4.5m has been invested in improvements.

