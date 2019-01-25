Video

A woman whose son was killed amid a dispute fuelled by a YouTube drill music video has said it was the "worst thing I could have experienced in my life".

Lyrico Steede, 17, was stabbed in a park in Bulwell, Nottingham, in February last year after he appeared in a rap video mocking his attackers.

Speaking outside Nottingham Crown Court, Keishaye Steede said she forgave her son's killers.

Kasharn Campbell, 20, of no fixed address and Christian Jameson, 18, from Kirkbride Court in Chilwell, were found guilty of murder at Nottingham Crown Court.

Remme Miller-Cambell, 18, of Sneinton Boulevard, Nottingham, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl - were found guilty of manslaughter.