Video

A teenager was killed in Nottingham after appearing in a drill music video, a court has heard.

Lyrico Steede, 17, was stabbed in a park in Bulwell in February last year after featuring in the drill video on YouTube, mocking his attackers.

Kasharn Campbell, 20, of no fixed address - who appeared in a second video as Mr Steede lay dying in hospital - was found guilty of murder at Nottingham Crown Court,

Christian Jameson, 18, from Kirkbride Court in Chilwell, was also convicted of murder.

Remme Miller-Cambell, 18, of Sneinton Boulevard, Nottingham, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl - were found guilty of manslaughter.