'Bald and proud' mum returns to netball

Video

A woman who lost her hair as a child has said playing netball without her wig has given her the confidence to embrace her baldness.

Alice Austin, 31, has alopecia areata, which causes patchy hair loss and started losing her hair at five years old.

By nine she was completely bald and was bullied at school as a result.

The mum, from Nottingham, said she wants to be a positive role model for her daughter by not hiding her bald head.

She said joining the group, Back to Netball, boosted her confidence after she decided to play without her wig.