Video

A baby born with her heart outside her body has been been allowed home permanently after spending her first 14 months in hospital.

Vanellope Hope Wilkins, who was born with no breastbone, was delivered at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on 22 November 2017.

She had three operations to place her heart back in her chest and has now left Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where she was moved in May to be nearer her parents' home in Bulwell.

She has had a few trips home overnight but now will now be able to stay there permanently.