'Rape triggered my Tourette's'

Video

A teacher who was raped believes the trauma of the attack triggered her Tourette's syndrome.

Natalie Pearson, then aged 20, said she kept making "hiccup noises" during an interview with police after the attack, which took place while she was at university.

Ms Pearson, from Birmingham, is understood to be the only teacher in the world with the form of the condition which causes involuntary swearing, known as coprolalia.

She has been trying out a pioneering wearable brain scanner, developed by the University of Nottingham, to help scientists understand Tourette's better.

"I never know what I'm going to shout. That's a bit scary," she added.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands via BBC iPlayer.