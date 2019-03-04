Video

A police chase through a city estate ended with a car "pirouetting" to a halt.

The silver Citroen Picasso, believed to be using false number plates, was spotted at about 22:00 GMT on 28 February.

Nottinghamshire Police officers pursued the vehicle through Bestwood, Nottingham, before stopping it in Erewash Gardens, Top Valley.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of driving offences and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

They have since been released under investigation, the force said.