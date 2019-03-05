Miners meet for first time since strike

Video

Two ex-miners, who were on opposing sides during the bitter 1984 miners' strike, have reunited for the first time.

Les Raine and Peter Short worked at pits in Ollerton and Bilsthorpe in Nottinghamshire.

Mr Raine joined thousands of other miners who went on strike over planned pit closures, while Mr Short continued to work.

To mark the 35th anniversary of the one of the hardest-fought industrial disputes in British history, the pair came together to reflect on their decisions.

Warning: Some strong language.

