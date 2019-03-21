Video

A paramedic who said he struggled to breathe while attending emergencies because of his weight has lost more than 12 stone (76kg).

Miles Bryers, who previously weighed about 25 stone (159kg), credits his weight loss to healthy eating and regular exercise.

The 24-year-old, who works as a paramedic for Central Medical Services in Nottinghamshire, started his career with East Midlands Ambulance Service as an emergency medical technician.

He is hoping to have an operation to remove excess skin left behind from his weight loss.

"For me, being happy is the overall main goal, rather than the appearance or even fitness around it," he said.