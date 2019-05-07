Video

The owner of a "graveyard" for unwanted mannequins has said she is helping to reduce landfill waste.

Roz Edwards started Mannakin at her home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, 11 years ago but has had to move to bigger premises, known as "Dollywood", near Grantham where she now has about 10,000 dummies.

Between 50 and 100 mannequins arrive every week at the graveyard, where they are recycled and rehired to the retail industry.

They have even been hired by artists, for Lincolnshire Police target practice and on Top Gear.