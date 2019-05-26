Video

A woman who fulfils terminally-ill dogs' "final wishes", has taken them down the pub, on trips to McDonalds and rides in police cars.

Nicola Harrison was volunteering at a kennel when she started taking some of the most poorly dogs home, most of which are strays, to save them from being put down.

The 48-year-old runs the Grey Muzzle Canine Hospice Project from her home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, and receives donations towards vet bills from hundreds of supporters online.

The British Veterinary Association has said while it is "fine" to give a terminally-ill dog one-off human treats, this may not be the case for other pets with health conditions that might be exacerbated by consuming human food.