CCTV footage of the moment a man appears to point a shotgun at a driver in a suburban street has emerged.
In the pictures, which have been circulating on social media, a vehicle appears to reverse around a corner before a man holding what appears to be the firearm chases after it.
A passer-by can be seen running into a garden.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man is believed to have discharged a shotgun in Roundwood Road, Arnold, near Nottingham, at about 11:45 BST on Saturday.
No-one has been reported injured and no arrests have been made.
11 Jun 2019
