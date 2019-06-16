Taekwondo black belt Angel Stevens 'feels strong' despite disability
A teenager with special needs who has a black belt in taekwondo says the sport makes her “feel strong”.
Angel Stevens, 17, from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was born with foetal valproate syndrome, a rare condition which causes brain damage and physical deformity.
She won a gold medal at the International Taekwon-Do Federation World Championships in 2016.
Now her family are raising money for her to take part in a taekwondo competition in New Zealand for people with special needs.
“It feels like I’m strong and I can do things when I push myself,” Angel said.
