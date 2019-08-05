Model car racing 'not just for old guys'

Video

Members of a radio-controlled car club, which has been meeting for 30 years, have said their hobby is not "not just for old guys".

West Bridgford Model Car Club in Nottinghamshire meets every week to race, with some cars hitting speeds of 40mph (64 kmh).

The group, which formed in 1989, has a mostly male membership but chairman Paul Nutten said he wants to encourage more young and female members to join.

"I think we just need to be careful that it's not just old guys like me that are still racing," he said.

Laura Hicklin, 19, who has raced radio controlled cars in international competitions, said: "It's such an empowering thing to do because I'm a woman in a men's world."