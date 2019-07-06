Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Urban badgers 'found among fly-tipping'
Increasing numbers of badgers are being found on litter-strewn patches of urban wasteland, according to volunteers.
The Nottinghamshire Badger Group, which works to clear the areas around setts in the city, says the areas make ideal habitats for the creatures.
Volunteer Clare Ward said: "People might just think this is a small area of wasteland where they might walk their dog, there'll be rubbish everywhere, fly-tipping sometimes.
"These green spaces are just ideal. They're so crucial to the local wildlife."
06 Jul 2019
