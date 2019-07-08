Media player
Man filmed attacking horse in playing field in Nottinghamshire
A man has been filmed attacking a horse in school playing fields.
The footage shows the horse being dragged by its neck and kicked in the head in Radcliffe-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire.
An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We are aware of this distressing footage and are investigating."
08 Jul 2019
