Cat 'shuns' 10th birthday party

A cat - known as the "king" of his village - was a no-show at his own birthday celebration.

Wilbur is famous in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, for his visits to local shops, having left home of his own volition after his owner adopted two kittens.

Villagers decided to throw a party on Sunday to not only celebrate the ginger cat's 10th birthday but also raise money for local charities.

The only problem was Wilbur was not feline like having a party that day and failed to turn up.