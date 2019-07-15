Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'King of Ruddington' cat shuns 10th birthday party
A cat - known as the "king" of his village - was a no-show at his own birthday celebration.
Wilbur is famous in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, for his visits to local shops, having left home of his own volition after his owner adopted two kittens.
Villagers decided to throw a party on Sunday to not only celebrate the ginger cat's 10th birthday but also raise money for local charities.
The only problem was Wilbur was not feline like having a party that day and failed to turn up.
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-48996006/king-of-ruddington-cat-shuns-10th-birthday-partyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window