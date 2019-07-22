Video

A man was filmed throwing a package of heroin out of his van into another moving vehicle while being chased by police.

Ten drug dealers were sentenced to more than 94 years for trafficking class A drugs, with a street value of £1.4m, from Sheffield into Nottinghamshire on Friday.

Officers said Paul Day, 51, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, was driving the van and his brother Mark Day, 46, also from Sutton-in-Ashfield, joined the pursuit, in 2016, in order to collect the package.

Paul Day was jailed for 11 years and four months, while Mark Day was handed a sentence of 10 years and nine months at Nottingham Crown Court.