Passengers handed water on stuck train
Video

Rail staff handed out free bottled water to passengers when a train was halted in sweltering conditions in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

A problem with overhead electrical wires caused the LNER service between London King's Cross and Edinburgh to be stopped for more than an hour.

LNER and Network Rail apologised for the problem.

Filmed by BBC journalist Laura Foster.

  • 23 Jul 2019