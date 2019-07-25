Fixing a clock 140ft above the ground

Video

A historic city centre clock is being fully restored for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Steeplejacks abseiled from the roof of Nottingham's Council House to repair the 92-year-old timepiece, which stands at about 140ft (42.7m) above the Old Market Square.

Its famous Little John bell fell silent while work was also carried out to the hammers, which usually chime on the hour and every 15 minutes.

Theresa Flower, from Nottingham City Council, said it was the first time major work had been carried out on the clock in 25 years and the restoration was due to finish this week.