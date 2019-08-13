Video

Footage showing the woman who started a huge fire at Nottingham railway station has been released.

Gemma Peat, 34, started the blaze in the women's toilets at the station on 12 January 2018.

Nottingham Crown Court heard more than 100 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control as it ripped through the building.

Peat, of Nottingham, who admitted one count of arson at a pre-trial hearing, was sentenced to 25 months in prison on Tuesday.