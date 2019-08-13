Video

A couple who credit their cat with helping them to win a £1m lottery prize have said he dined on ham the night they hit the jackpot.

Andrew Hancock bought the winning scratchcard when he took his wife Paula's car to a petrol station to buy food for six-year-old Shortcake.

In his excitement, Mr Hancock, from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, forgot to pick up grub for the ginger tom so he gave him ham instead.

"If it wasn't for Shortcake, we wouldn't be millionaires," said Mr Hancock.