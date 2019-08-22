Video

Fourteen Nottingham bus drivers have shaved off half of their hair - and beards - in order to raise more than £7,000 for charity.

The team, which includes three women and 11 men, braved the shave to raise money for Hayward House, a palliative care centre in the city.

One of the drivers, Andy Godfrey, said he was inspired to raise the money after his parents spent time at the centre.

"Mum and dad would be so proud," he said.

The drivers are keeping their heads half-shaved for two to three weeks and plan to present a cheque at the hospice in person next month.