'Children just seem sad nowadays'

A woman who found a note in her 16-year-old daughter's bedroom after she had killed herself has said it inspired her to help children's mental health.

Maisie Cousin-Stirk died in 2017, leaving behind a piece of paper containing the words "I'm fine" but when turned 180 degrees read "help me".

Helen Cousin has had the design, known as an ambigram, printed on badges and wristbands for children, aimed at encouraging them to talk about their mental health.

The 48-year-old has also written a book which has been distributed to schools in Doncaster and Nottinghamshire.

The teaching assistant, from Misterton, said: "There's so much pressure on children to do well in school. I just think that children can't be children any more and that's sad."

