'I owe cycling my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paramedic 'owes her life' to cycling after PTSD

Rediscovering a love of biking has helped paramedic Erica Smith recover from PTSD.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Sep 2019