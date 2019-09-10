Paramedic 'owes her life' to cycling after PTSD

Video

A former paramedic who was diagnosed with PTSD says cycling has been key to her recovery.

Erica Smith suffered flashbacks after caring for a woman who had been badly beaten by her partner and later died in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Nine years later, Ms Smith decided to quit her job with East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), after her symptoms became "overwhelming".

According to the mental health charity Mind, ambulance workers are twice as likely to suffer mental health problems than the general public - but they are also much less likely to reach out for support.

Kerry Gulliver, director of human resources and organisational development at EMAS, said it offers a “wide variety of support services” for colleagues.

"The health and wellbeing of our staff is an absolute priority," she added.