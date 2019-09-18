Video

A five-year-old girl who survived a brain tumour is the star of a charity music video, which includes a saxophone solo from the surgeon who saved her life.

Poppy McGill, from Arnold near Nottingham, was operated on by neurosurgeon Donald Macarthur at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre in 2018.

The single Stand Up and Shine was written by Poppy's father, Steve McGill, and aims to raise funds for a children's MRI scanner which can be used while the child is being operated on.

Dr Macarthur said the total cost would be £6.4m and the appeal was currently £60,000 short of its target.