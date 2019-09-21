Emus halt traffic in Nottinghamshire village
A pair of curious emus brought traffic to a standstill as they went for a wander through a Nottinghamshire village.

The large birds were spotted on the loose near Melton Road in Tollerton at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident. The birds have now been returned to their owner.

