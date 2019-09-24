Video

It’s that time of year when we often find spiders making themselves at home in our baths, cupboards and bedrooms.

Despite their less than favourable portrayal in the media, a wildlife expert says the eight-legged creatures deserve to be loved.

“They are nature’s very own pest control service,” Tim Sexton, manager at the Attenborough Nature Centre in Nottingham, said.

“They could be a nice pet for you, so give it a name, learn to love it and enjoy watching it in your home."