'Give a spider a name and learn to love it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spider season: 'Give it a name and learn to love them'

It’s that time of year when we often find spiders making themselves at home in our baths, cupboards and bedrooms.

Despite their less than favourable portrayal in the media, a wildlife expert says the eight-legged creatures deserve to be loved.

“They are nature’s very own pest control service,” Tim Sexton, manager at the Attenborough Nature Centre in Nottingham, said.

“They could be a nice pet for you, so give it a name, learn to love it and enjoy watching it in your home."

  • 24 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'I love bugs and tarantulas are cute'