James and the giant pumpkin patch
James and the giant pumpkin patch in Nottinghamshire

James Maxey was 13 when he planted a pumpkin patch at his parents' farm near Kirklington in Nottinghamshire.

He initially sold pumpkins to friends and family, but seven years later the farm is now one of the biggest pick-your-own pumpkin patches in the UK.

  • 15 Oct 2019
