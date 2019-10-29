'I had to defend myself against racists'

Video

Dudley Simms is a world champion at karate but says he originally took the sport up to defend himself "against racists".

He moved to the UK at the age of 11 as part of the Windrush generation, travelling alone from Jamaica to Nottinghamshire to meet his mother.

The 64-year-old was crowned a champion in his age category at the Shotokan Karate-do International Federation (SKIF) world championship earlier this year.

Mr Simms, from Bilsthorpe, says he thinks the UK needs to do more to stamp out racism.

Video journalist: Chris Waring. Reporter: Navtej Johal.