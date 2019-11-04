Video

A sex worker said she lies to landlords in order to find places to live.

Mum-of-two Charlotte Rose, from Nottingham, said she previously had to conceal her line of work from landlords or face losing a property - even though it is legal in the UK for someone to sell sex in a property alone.

While the 39-year-old said she feels safer working with other women, that is classed as "brothel-keeping" which is illegal.

A Home Office spokesman said it has no plans to change the law around brothels, prostitution and sex work.

