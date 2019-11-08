Video

Dozens of people have been forced out of their homes following a landslide in Nottinghamshire.

Some 35 homes were evacuated in Mansfield, after part of a cliff at Berry Hill Quarry gave way, burying gardens in mud at about 17:00 on Thursday.

Evacuee Natalie Palmer said: "Me and my daughter were in the living room when we heard a really loud noise and looked out of the window.

"We realised the cliff was coming down and for a moment it looked like it was all going to come down. We were really worried."

No injuries have been reported and the district council have offered residents emergency accommodation.