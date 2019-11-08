Watch: Aerial views of Mansfield mudslide
UK flooding: Aerial footage shows Mansfield landslide aftermath

Aerial footage has shown the aftermath of a landslide in Nottinghamshire.

Some 35 homes were evacuated after gardens were buried in mud in Mansfield on Thursday evening.

Part of a cliff at Berry Hill Quarry gave way at about 17:00 GMT.

No injuries have been reported and the district council has offered residents emergency accommodation.

  • 08 Nov 2019
