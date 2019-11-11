Boy, 4, home from hospital after seven month delay

Video

A four-year-old boy left paralysed from the neck down after picking up a virus last Christmas has finally left hospital.

Mason Dooley was medically fit to be discharged in March, but it took seven months for a suitable house to be converted to his needs.

He has now returned home to Netherfield, in Nottinghamshire, in time for Christmas.

Gedling Borough Council said it worked with the family, the hospital and the social housing provider to move them in as quickly as possible.