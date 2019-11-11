Video

A lorry driver has been jailed for 18 months after smashing into a queue of stationary traffic.

Dashcam footage released by Nottinghamshire Police shows David Price driving into traffic on the A17 near Newark on 8 June 2018.

The driver of a Renault Clio - a University of Leeds student - suffered a fractured arm, back, neck and broken ribs, as well as a bleed on the brain.

Due to the extent of her injuries, she had to withdraw from university.

Police said the driver of the Audi pictured in the footage, also "suffered significant injuries".

Price, 65, of Chapel Lane in Manby, Lincolnshire, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 November after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police said the footage was released with the agreement of the victims "as a warning to drivers to pay attention when behind the wheel".