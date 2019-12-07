Video

A group of students are hoping to tackle child food poverty by making beer from out-of-date bread.

The beer, called Baker's Pale Ale, is a session ale at 4.1%, and its recipe consists of one third bread, two thirds malt barley, and water.

Student brewer Andrei Smirnov said: "According to a supermarket report up to 40% of bread is wasted in the UK.

"That equates to around one million loaves every single day."

The beer is being sold in 19 pubs across Nottingham, and proceeds are going to child food poverty social enterprise, Foodprint.