'Sometimes I just can't stop talking to her'

Video

In the run-up to Christmas, residents at a care home have been creating festive decorations with children from a nearby primary school.

The pupils, who have been visiting the care home in Linby, Nottinghamshire, since September, join residents to play games, create art and share stories.

Sheila Glover, 93, who is registered blind and lives there with her twin sister, has struck up a close friendship with 10-year-old Betsy.

The decorations will be used in the Linby and Papplewick public display this Christmas.

Video journalist: Chris Waring