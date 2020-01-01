Video

Craig Earley turned to bodybuilding after he was seriously injured in a car crash.

The 40-year-old, from Beeston in Nottinghamshire, had a leg amputated after a long period of treatment.

To help his recovery his wife bought him a gym package that ended with him taking part in a bodybuilding competition against able-bodied competitors earlier this year.

He came fourth and impressed the judges so much he's been invited back next year.

Video journalist: Chris Waring