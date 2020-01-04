Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Some men think women shouldn't be in the gym'
Claire Bramley was told by a doctor if she did not lose weight she would be lucky to live another four years.
She decided to take to the gym to get in shape and took up weightlifting.
Last year the 38-year-old finished runner up in the WHEA World Championships Strongest woman 75+kg competition.
The mum from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, has been targeted by online trolls but she says other women should not be put off by weightlifting.
Video journalist: Chris Waring
-
04 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-50983953/some-men-think-women-shouldn-t-be-in-the-gymRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window