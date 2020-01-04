'Some men think women shouldn't be in the gym'

Video

Claire Bramley was told by a doctor if she did not lose weight she would be lucky to live another four years.

She decided to take to the gym to get in shape and took up weightlifting.

Last year the 38-year-old finished runner up in the WHEA World Championships Strongest woman 75+kg competition.

The mum from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, has been targeted by online trolls but she says other women should not be put off by weightlifting.

Video journalist: Chris Waring