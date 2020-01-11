'Incredible that I'm on par with Usain Bolt'

Media player
Nottinghamshire runner is fastest under-18 in the world
This year promises to be a big one for 17-year-old Amy Hunt.
The Newark schoolgirl - who appeared in this month's Vogue magazine - set the fastest under-18 time ever over 200m in 2019
She is now focusing on the World Junior Championships and the Olympics, all while studying for her A-levels.
The men's record in the same category is still held by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.
"It's just incredible to think that at my age I am on a par with him and hopefully I can go on to achieve the same sort of success," Amy said.
11 Jan 2020
