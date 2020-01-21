Nottingham Council House clock bongs at midnight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nottingham Council House bell rings at midnight

A city's bell has been keeping residents awake at night after its silencing mechanism broke.

The Little John bell in Nottingham's Council House is supposed to stop at 22:30 GMT so it does not disrupt the city's sleep, but over the past two nights it has continued to chime.

The city council said it has now stopped the bell completely and engineers are looking to fix it.

  • 21 Jan 2020