Sarah and Jack Hawkins finally have a baby daughter after a traumatic journey for the couple.

They lost their first child Harriet right at the end of their pregnancy and following failings in her care.

They were told their baby's stillbirth, at Nottingham's City Hospital in April 2016, was "almost certainly preventable". Nottingham University Hospital Trust apologised to the couple for "shortcomings" in its care.

Charlotte Hawkins was born at a London hospital in November 2019.

