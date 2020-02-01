Man's thumb replaced with big toe

Video

A man who lost his thumb in an accident has had the digit replaced with his big toe.

David Lee, 40, a cobbler from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, cut through his right thumb as he was trimming a shoe at his shop in the town on 9 January.

He was admitted to hospital, then referred to the Pulvertaft Hand Centre at the Royal Derby Hospital.

One of Mr Lee's big toes was amputated and attached to his hand in a series of operations which took 10 hours.

He has now returned to work.