'I was on the pole in between contractions'

Nottingham fitness instructor 'on the pole between contractions'
A fitness instructor who teaches pole fitness said she practised aerial arts in between contractions while in labour with her first child.
Kat Bailey, from Nottingham, said there is a "stigma" attached to the sport but the image is improving.
The 34-year-old has won awards for her a routines on the pole.
Doctors advise pregnant women not to take up a new form of exercise without speaking to their GP first.
Video journalist: Chris Waring
20 Feb 2020
